Jym Marks Quintet performs on November 26

Jazz lovers unite, as the Menlo Park Library presents a free concert from the local group, the Jym Marks Quintet on November 26.

Marks calls his progressive jazz “a spirit that keeps seeking to change the language…players keep delivering it in their own way, hoping not to say it the same each time.”

Musician, poet, author, lecturer, and business owner Jym Marks has been a band leader for over four decades, and has played with John Handy, James Moody and many other jazz greats.

His first band, the Jym Marks Afro Ensemble, opened for Thelonious Monk at Palo Alto High School in 1967, and is mentioned in Monk’s book, The Life and Times of an American Original. When not behind his drums, Jym performs his poetry as a member of The Poets Three.

This free event with take place on Saturday, November 26 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the Menlo Park Library. It received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.