Senator Josh Becker presents $4.5 million check to Menlo Park city officials

Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) presented a $4.5 million “big check” to Menlo Park city officials at a City Council meeting last week, representing the funds he was able to secure in the state budget for home electrification projects in the city.

Pictured left to right are Menlo Spark’s Angela Sherry Evans and Diane Bailey, Vice Mayor Jen Wolosin, Mayor Betsy Nash, Senator Becker and Councilwoman Cecilia Taylor.

“The battle against climate change is one we need to fight on multiple different fronts, including in homes and commercial buildings which make up nearly 10% of California’s carbon emissions,” said Becker. “This $4.5 million will help us tackle one of the key areas that can be addressed at the local level to cut greenhouse gas emissions and move to 100% clean homes and buildings.

“Menlo Park has done a great deal to improve its carbon footprint, cutting its carbon output by about 35% after switching to Peninsula Clean Energy and relying on more renewable power,” continued Becker. “It’s my hope this $4.5 million will help move us toward meeting the state’s goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2045.”