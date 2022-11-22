Craft corn husk dolls on November 27

by Contributed Content on November 22, 2022

November is Native American Heritage month! Teaching artist Alicia Retes is returning to Menlo Park on Sunday, November 27, from 1:00 to 2:30 pm to teach us about traditional Indigenous companion planting techniques, share a story and help us make our own corn husk dolls to take home.

Participants will need to be able to tie double knots. For ages 5 to adult.

The event, which was partially funded by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library, takes place at the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the library.

