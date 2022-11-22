Craft corn husk dolls on November 27

November is Native American Heritage month! Teaching artist Alicia Retes is returning to Menlo Park on Sunday, November 27, from 1:00 to 2:30 pm to teach us about traditional Indigenous companion planting techniques, share a story and help us make our own corn husk dolls to take home.

Participants will need to be able to tie double knots. For ages 5 to adult.

The event, which was partially funded by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library, takes place at the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the library.