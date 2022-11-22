Support Menlo Park businesses this Small Business Saturday on November 26

It is usually the big shopping day after Thanksgiving that gets all the publicity, but let’s remember Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26!

It is more important than ever to support our local businesses and shop safely. Check out small businesses in Menlo Park on the Shop Small Map.

Menlo Park supports Small Business Saturday, a national campaign to celebrate local entrepreneurs, showing residents across the nation that you can find that special gift at the shop. If you cannot leave your house, many small businesses have taken this time to put their shop online. Search for or call your favorite shop to see what they offer.