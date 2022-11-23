Ways to use and safely dispose of leaves in Menlo Park

Many local tree species drop their leaves right before the rainy season begins. Storm drains can only hold so much water, and even a little debris can disrupt water flows. It does not take much to obstruct the grates that prevent debris from entering the storm system. This can clog storm drains, reduce water flows and result in street flooding leading to potential hazards.

You can help reduce street flooding risk by taking a few simple actions in advance of storms: