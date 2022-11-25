Filoli dazzles again this holiday season

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most visited Filoli the day after it opened for the season on November 19. There’s a record-breaking 20+ miles worth of lights strung throughout the Garden in tones of sea greens and blues, gold, and crystal.

“I’m most excited about the new addition to our spectacular display — the light tunnel,” says Haley O’Connor, Filoli’s Formal Garden Manager. “We drew inspiration from Longwood Gardens for this dazzling and immersive element. The 210-foot tunnel welcomes visitors to the Garden with a spectacular six-minute light show.”

The magic doesn’t stop outdoors. Filoli’s historic House is decked out in divine decor with 14 Christmas trees and thousands of ornaments.

Filoli (86 Cañada Road, Woodside) is open for the holiday season through January 8, 2023, daily from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Tickets are available for daytime and evening admissions, and prices vary based on time and date of visit. Members receive 20% off all season long. Get more details.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2022