Tips to help prevent holiday package theft

At this time of year with the popularity of online purchasing during Black Friday for holiday gifting, more and more deliveries are expected to arrive to front porches and left outside homes. Criminals are often quick to take advantage of this and steal these delivered packages right off your doorstep.

The Police Department offers the following tips that may help prevent you from being a victim:

Ask for a tracking number. Most companies offer this service at no charge so you can track your packages and get notified when it will be delivered.

Request a “signature delivery option” which requires a signature when the packages are delivered.

Request a specific drop off time and date when you will be home to accept your packages.

Arrange to have your packages held at the shipping service so you can pick them up.

Have your packages delivered to the home of a relative or neighbor who will be there to accept them.

Ask to have your packages delivered to a retail store so you can pick them up at your convenience.

Ask a trustworthy neighbor to keep a “watchful eye” out for you packages. If they’re willing, ask them to safeguard your packages until you return home.

Visit the City of Menlo Park’s crime safety and prevention resources for more holiday safety tips.