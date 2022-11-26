Menlo Park is accepting applications for Designated Field User Groups

The City of Menlo Park is accepting applications for Designated Field User Groups for the January to June 2023 season. The Designated Field User Group application is for organized sports groups that engage in seasonal field use, such as for recurring practices, games and tournaments.

Designated Field User Groups may reserve City of Menlo Park athletic fields for seasonal use during these months, subject to field availability, applicant eligibility and other requirements. Organized sports teams and leagues that primarily serve Menlo Park residents are encouraged to apply by the Dec. 5 deadline. Application details are included in the Athletic Field Use Policy on our Fields webpage.

City of Menlo Park athletic fields also are available throughout the year for one-time reservations and community events, subject to schedule availability and rental requirements. The one-time reservations do not require a designated field user group application. Applications for one-time reservations are accepted at any time.

