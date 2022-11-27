Holiday tree lighting in Fremont Park on December 2

by Contributed Content on November 27, 2022

Bring your family and friends to Fremont Park for Menlo Park’s annual tree lighting event on Friday, December 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. This event brings the community together to ring in the holiday season.

This “winter wonderland” themed event will feature family-friendly entertainment, performances by Menlo Park youth, wintry photo opportunities, free hot cocoa, and the annual lighting of the big evergreen tree. A festive community gathering for people of all ages and walks of life to enjoy.

This event takes place rain or shine.

InMenlo file photo

