Town of Atherton holiday celebration on December 1

The Town of Atherton and the Atherton Library invite all community members to celebrate the season on Thursday, December 1 from 3:30 to 5:00 pm.

Come and enjoy building gingerbread houses, sipping hot cocoa and apple cider, decorating ornaments, and taking photos with Santa.

You won’t want to miss the first tree lighting at the new Atherton Town Center!