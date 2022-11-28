Why Teen and Tween Sleep Matters is topic on November 30

Join Lisa L. Lewis, author of The Sleep Deprived Teen: Why Our Teenagers are So Tired, and How Parents and Schools Can Help Them Thrive on Wednesday, November 30, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.

Lewis synthesizes the research to provide parents of teens and tweens with reader-friendly information and strategies, including:

The science of why sleep matters and how it changes during the adolescent years

An overview of how sleep affects mental health, athletic performance, academic success, and more

An essential primer on how gender, sexual identity, socioeconomic status and race and ethnicity can affect sleep

An eye-opening look at technology and sleep

A guide to making sleep-friendly changes at home and in schools to help teens

An exclusive insider look at what it took to bring about California’s school start times law

Parents/caregivers, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.