Why Teen and Tween Sleep Matters is topic on November 30

by Contributed Content on November 28, 2022

Join Lisa L. Lewis, author of The Sleep Deprived Teen: Why Our Teenagers are So Tired, and How Parents and Schools Can Help Them Thrive  on Wednesday, November 30, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.

Lewis synthesizes the research to provide parents of teens and tweens with reader-friendly information and strategies, including:

  • The science of why sleep matters and how it changes during the adolescent years
  • An overview of how sleep affects mental health, athletic performance, academic success, and more
  • An essential primer on how gender, sexual identity, socioeconomic status and race and ethnicity can affect sleep
  • An eye-opening look at technology and sleep
  • A guide to making sleep-friendly changes at home and in schools to help teens
  • An exclusive insider look at what it took to bring about California’s school start times law

Parents/caregivers, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search