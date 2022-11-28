Why Teen and Tween Sleep Matters is topic on November 30
Join Lisa L. Lewis, author of The Sleep Deprived Teen: Why Our Teenagers are So Tired, and How Parents and Schools Can Help Them Thrive on Wednesday, November 30, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.
Lewis synthesizes the research to provide parents of teens and tweens with reader-friendly information and strategies, including:
- The science of why sleep matters and how it changes during the adolescent years
- An overview of how sleep affects mental health, athletic performance, academic success, and more
- An essential primer on how gender, sexual identity, socioeconomic status and race and ethnicity can affect sleep
- An eye-opening look at technology and sleep
- A guide to making sleep-friendly changes at home and in schools to help teens
- An exclusive insider look at what it took to bring about California’s school start times law
Parents/caregivers, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.
