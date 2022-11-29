Cafe Zoë launches Holiday Drive for veterans

Every year Cafe Zoë‘s Holiday Drive effort is focused on Building 520 at the Palo Alto VA Hospital. Building 520 is a unit at the VA for Veterans who are experiencing a mental health crisis and need respite. More often than not they are also homeless.

Emails the Cafe: “For the past few years, we have been delivering bags filled with new clothing, essentials, and a personal gift. This donation also allows us to fill a supply closet for new clothing for others throughout the year. Please join us to bring a bit of joy this holiday season!

“100% of the donations go directly to this effort! Get Human has been our partner in this effort for the last few years and kindly manages the donations for this cause.”

Donate online to “Get Human Inc.” Checks can be made payable to “Get Human Inc.” and dropped off or mailed to the Cafe (1929 Menalto Ave, Menlo Park). Donation receipts will be sent to all donors.

InMenlo file photo from last year’s successful drive