Menlo Park Academy of Dance performs Winter Suite — A Nutcracker Fantasy

Menlo Park Academy of Dance’s holiday show is Winter Suite – A Nutcracker Fantasy, with two performances each on December 3 and 4 at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center. The ballet follows a young girl’s dream of dancing in the Nutcracker, which takes her on a captivating adventure as she fulfills her quest.

“The show is a perfect outing for friends and family to kick off the holiday season,” said Academy director/owner Sarah-Jane Measor.

Running approximately one hour, show times and tickets are available online.

The show features 95 students from the Menlo Park Academy of Dance alongside professional guest artists from Menlowe Ballet — Fabiana Santiago and Terrin McGee Kelly — along with Tatum Quinonez from Alonzo King LINES Ballet Also appearing will be Florence the dog (pictured with Sarah-Jane)!

Winter Suite is the story of a girl named Ellie who walks past the Menlo Park Academy of Dance on El Camino in Menlo Park on her way home from soccer practice. Looking into the window, she sees kids about her age. Some of the students notice her and smile and wave, motioning her to come inside. Ellie opens the bright red door and begins an adventure far beyond anything she could imagine.

“After some Zoom recitals, the children really needed to do something live on stage,” said Sarah-Jane. “So Michael [Lowe], Julie [Lowe] and I put together this production. I play myself and Florence plays herself!”

One fun aside: Sarah Jane told us that there are a couple of children in this production whose parents she taught.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2022