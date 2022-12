Spotted: Carpet of leaves in Menlo Park backyard

As others have mentioned, the leaves rained down somewhat suddenly in Menlo Park over the past couple of days. The result was a thick carpet of leaves covering my backyard lawn.

It’s not only unusual for its suddenness but also its timing. For years, December 5, my son’s birthdate, has been marked with the gorgeous fall leaves still on the trees. But not this year!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022