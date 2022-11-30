Tree lighting and caroling at Oak + Violet on December 2

by Contributed Content on November 30, 2022

Kick off the holidays with an “Old Fashioned” Tree Lighting celebration at Oak + Violet (1400 El Camino Real) on Friday, December 2, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Eddie Thompson will perform sing-along holiday favorites against the backdrop of classic holiday movies and we will be mixing up signature drinks with Garrison Brothers, including a warm Hot Toddy and an Old Fashioned.

The restaurant is also collecting gifts for children in a village in Fiji near its sister property, Nanuku Resort. If you would like to donate, please bring an age-appropriate unwrapped gift for children between the ages of 3 to 6 with a focus on educational toys, arts and crafts, and books! Vinaka! (Thank you!)

