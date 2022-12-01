Allied Arts Christmas Market takes place December 3

Shops and vendors will be offering unique holiday delights at the Allied Arts Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

There will be a mini Christmas tree auction and appearance by Santa.

Cafe Wisteria lunch reservations can be made by calling 650-838-9002.

The Allied Arts Guild is located at 75 Arbor Road in Menlo Park. The Christmas market benefits Lucile Packard Hospital at Stanford.

InMenlo file photo from 2016 Christmas Market (c) 2016