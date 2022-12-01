Christmas Festival and Bazaar at Nativity of the Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church on December 3

Have you longed for mouthwatering Piroshki with puffy golden sides or Pelmeni with juicy meat filling? Or perhaps you’ve never heard of it?

The Nativity of the Holy Virgin Church (1220 Crane St.) in Menlo Park is inviting all, the new-comers and our customers of 40-years back, to its traditional Slavic food event, Christmas Festival, on Saturday, December 3, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm where Ukranian Bortsh and Siberian Pelmeni are peacefully neighboring with Russian Piroshki — all for attendees to enjoy!

Offerings include:

Piroshki, Pelmeni, Bliny, Golubtsy and Bortsch made by our sisterhood, served hot or frozen to take out;

Baking goods;

Lucky barrel gifts;

Live music;

Activities for kids and more!

The Holy Nativity team makes these favorites according to the authentic recipes, inherited from Russian emigres of the beginning of the 20th century. The quality is checked by our veterans, 101-year old Ida and our tireless sisterhood Director for decades, Tatyana, who has claimed our Pelmeni to be the tastiest ever.