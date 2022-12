Rain – heavy at times – makes for a wet December 1

Rain fell most of the morning in Menlo Park with a huge downpour around 10:00 in the morning.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recorded 1.56″ in his digital gauge as of 4:00 pm bringing his year-t0-date to 3.24″, still a couple inches shy of last year’s 5.87″ as of November 20, 2021.

InMenlo resident Robin Tobias captured this rain-specked pine cone our on her morning dog walk.

Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2022