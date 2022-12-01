Seafood restaurant to replace Ann’s Coffee Shop
Reporting in today’s Daily Post, Emily Mibach writes that Ann’s Coffee Shop and the adjacent Menlo Bazaar will become Clark’s, a seafood restaurant with locations in Austin, Texas and Aspen, Colorado.
Allan Aldrich sold the property in April 2021; the new entity is listed as Clark’s MP LLC.
Reports Mibach: “The building is set for some renovations if the city’s planning commission on Monday approves the new use and the changes. The owners are also asking for a permit to have outdoor seating along Crane Street, which the commission will also have to approve.”
A Facebook post in February announced that Clark’s was expanding to Houston. “We’ll be serving up all the Clark’s favorites — caviar, shrimp cocktail, lobster rolls, cioppino, grilled Gulf fish, juicy Gruyere-topped burgers, shoestring fries, and all the bubbles and martinis,” read the post.
Unclear what the food and drink menu will be in Menlo Park.
InMenlo file photo (c) 2021
