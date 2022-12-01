Taste of the Mountain Wine Walk scheduled for December 3

The Taste of the Mountains Wine Walk takes place in downtown Menlo Park on Saturday, December 3 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Ticket proceeds benefit the Menlo Park Atherton Education Foundation (MPAEF).

Enjoy wines from small, local boutique wineries of the Santa Cruz Mountains poured in various designated tasting locations up and down Santa Cruz Avenue.

Taste of the Mountains Menlo Park Wine Walk is sponsored by Zach Trailer Group; Springline; Art + Gold Salon; WL Butler Construction.

Tickets are $50 in advance/$59 at the door; walk-up tickets subject to availability.

Tickets available online. Check in starts at 12:30 pm at Community Plaza – 643 Santa Cruz Ave. Admission requires valid California State identification.