Watercolor paintings depicting “Amazing California” on view at Portola Art Gallery in December

“Amazing California” — watercolor paintings by artist Christine Oliver is the featured exhibit at the Portola Art Gallery in the month of December. A reception for the artist will be held on Saturday, December 3, from 2:00-4:00 pm. Christine will also be at the gallery on Friday, December 9 from 11:00 am-4:00 pm and Saturday, December 10 from noon-2:00 pm.

Known for her vibrant watercolors, Christine brings to life iconic scenes that represent California in many people’s minds, including the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco cityscapes, Yosemite National Park, the Channel Islands, and Tahoe snowscapes.

Christine moved to California 35 years ago from rural western New York and fell in love with her new state. The magnificence of the Sierra, the expanse of the Pacific, and the charm of San Francisco — with its trolleys, cultural enclaves, and vibrant art scene — captured her imagination and called out to be captured with paint on paper.

Exploring her new surroundings exposed her to the hidden treasures of Moss Landing, Martin’s Beach, Monterey, and Carmel. By depicting these places and the natural beauty surrounding them, Christine invites viewers to share these experiences and remember their own.

Christine’s formal art training was in printmaking, drawing, and sculpture, before she turned to watercolor — her current passion. In addition to exhibiting her work at the Portola Art Gallery in Menlo Park and Gallery 9 in Los Altos, Christine has taught watercolor and collage classes since 2013 at the Los Altos Community Center and through the Mountain View Los Altos Adult Education Program.

Her watercolors were selected for the January 2022 Greater Bay Area Open show at the NUMU Gallery in Los Gatos, and for the Santa Clara Triton Art Museum’s 2022 Salon Show in October. Christine recently began experimenting with acrylic abstracts and mixed media, which are almost the opposite of her watercolor work. More of Christine’s work — including her abstracts, wildlife paintings, and rural scenes — can be viewed at her Sunnyvale studio and on her website. To arrange a visit to her studio, please contact Christine at christine.oliver@sbcglobal.net.

The Portola Art Gallery is located at the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park.

“Golden Gate from Below” (watercolor, 11×14, 2020) is one of the featured artworks in Christine Oliver’s December exhibit “Amazing California” at the Portola Art Gallery.