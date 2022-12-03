Caltrain Holiday train arrives in Menlo Park on December 4
The Caltrain Holiday train will stop in Menlo Park on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 7:25 to 7:45 pm. Spectators are encouraged to bring a gift for a family in need.
InMenlo file photo (c) 2018
