Caltrain Holiday train arrives in Menlo Park on December 4

by Linda Hubbard on December 3, 2022

The Caltrain Holiday train will stop in Menlo Park on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 7:25 to 7:45 pm. Spectators are encouraged to bring a gift for a family in need.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2018

