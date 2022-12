It’s a rainy Saturday in Menlo Park

The rainfall began around 6:00 this morning and let up only briefly as of 3.30 pm today.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recorded 0.72″ in his digital gauge bringing the year to date total to 3.96″.

Even with a few days of rain this month, San Francisquito Creek is still flowing rather lightly, far from roaring.

Photo by Dennis Nugent (c) 2022