Mini Christmas trees on display at the Allied Arts Christmas Market

by Linda Hubbard on December 3, 2022

The morning rain did not deter a good crowd from gathering at the annual Allied Arts Christmas Market, a benefit for Lucile Packard Hospital at Stanford.

In addition to its regular shops, there were a number of artisans displaying their wares at pop ups throughout the property.

A favorite at the annual event are the mini Christmas trees that are up for auction. It was hard to pick a favorite!

Photos by Dennis Nugent (c) 2022

