Spotted: St. Nicholas and carolers at Russian Orthodox Christmas Festival

The Nativity of the Holy Virgin Church in Menlo Park held its traditional Slavic food event and Christmas Festival today.

Despite a light rain, St. Nicholas was out to greet kids of all ages and carolers serenaded attendees who checked out the crafts booth and enjoyed the Ukranian Bortsh, Siberian Pelmeni and Russian Piroshki.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022