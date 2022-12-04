Rainy Saturday adds to the December rainfall total

by Linda Hubbard on December 4, 2022

Thursday’s inch and half of rain was followed on Saturday with 1.26″, according to InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge. He recorded another 0.07″ Sunday morning for a season-to-date 4.57″.

InMenlo resident Dana Shields was out and about with her camera capturing some fall color adjacent to San Francisquito Creek along with some holiday decorations.

Dana [@dana.shields.design] is the founder of Dream Big and the author of things i’ve learned about loss [@thingsivelearnedaboutloss].

Photos by Dana Shield (c) 2022

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search