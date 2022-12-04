Stuffed animal sleepover story time at Menlo Park libraries on December 5

Both library locations are hosting a very special sleepover just for stuffed animals! The main library is at 800 Alma Street and the Belle Haven branch is at 413 Ivy Dr.

Bring your plush stuffie friends when you come for an evening story time. Then say goodnight to your little friend, and go home for the night. When you pick up your toy the next day, you’ll learn all about their overnight adventures at the library!

Sleepover guidelines: