Composting 101 is Garden Talk on December 7

There are many benefits of compost and composting — recycling useful resources, saving money, reducing water needs and building healthy soil.

This workshop on Wednesday, December 7 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm with “Compost Gal” Lori Caldwell will cover two types of composting, basic and worm.

Learn how to make, harvest and use these valuable soil amendments in your garden.

