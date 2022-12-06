Bookish Trivia at Menlo Park Library on December 9

by Contributed Content on December 6, 2022

Gather your team or let us put together one for you to take on questions easy, hard and unconscionable, all related to books, and book-related films, music and more at the Menlo Park Library on Friday, December 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

It’s a special, after-hours event just for adults 21 and over! Join your friendly emcee-librarian Rose for a fun evening of trivia, prizes, and light refreshments and adult beverages.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search