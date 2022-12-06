Bookish Trivia at Menlo Park Library on December 9

Gather your team or let us put together one for you to take on questions easy, hard and unconscionable, all related to books, and book-related films, music and more at the Menlo Park Library on Friday, December 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

It’s a special, after-hours event just for adults 21 and over! Join your friendly emcee-librarian Rose for a fun evening of trivia, prizes, and light refreshments and adult beverages.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.