Photos with Santa and holiday crafts on December 10

Bring your family and your camera for a morning full of holiday cheer on Saturday, December 10, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. There will be continental breakfast, holiday crafts and photos with Santa.

Advance reservations are required. Please make one reservation per person in your party.

The events takes place at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, 700 Alma St., Menlo Park.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2013