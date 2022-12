Teens can study for finals at Menlo Park Library on December 8, 9, 10 and 11

It’s finals season! The library is setting aside a quiet place to study. Outlets, Wi-Fi, water, and snacks will be available so that students can focus on preparing for their exams.

Held at the Belle Haven Branch Library and the Menlo Park Library. Event for teens ages 14–18 on Thursday, December 8, Friday, December 9, Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11, from 3:00 to 6:00 pm.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.