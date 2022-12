Tiny dusting of rain this morning in Menlo Park

Checking his digital rain gauge, InMenlo weather watcher upped the rainfall reading from yesterday to 0.15″ which, added to a tiny dusting this morning of 0.02″, brings the year-to-date total to 4.76″.

We feature another of Robin Tobias’ rainy walk roses.

Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2022