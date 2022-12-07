Electric cargo bike test ride event at Oak Knoll School on December 11



Are you curious about commuting by electric (e-) cargo bike? E-assist cargo bikes are fun, green, let you carry kids and groceries, and offer moderate exercise. But e-cargo bikes ride a little differently than normal bikes — and take some getting used to.

The Oak Knoll Bicycle Safety Committee is hosting a family cargo bike test ride event at Oak Knoll School (1895 Oak Knoll Lane) on Sunday, December 11 starting at 10:00 am. The New Wheel will be bringing several e-cargo bikes to the school blacktop on the upper grade playground. Their staff will be available to help interested parents get oriented to these types of bikes and test ride them around the track.

This event is open to the wider community. If you are interested in attending, please RSVP here. Please bring your own helmets. Coffee will be provided.