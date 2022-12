Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at Stanford Park Hotel on December 10

The Stanford Park Hotel in Menlo Park is hosting a meet Santa & Mrs. Claus event that is open to the public and complimentary. Kids of all ages are invited to share their Christmas wishes and take photos from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, December 10. After the meet and greet, families can enjoy a meal at Menlo Tavern.

Photo courtesy Stanford Park Hotel