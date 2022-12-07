Seeking applicants for Menlo Park City Council vacancy in District 5

Do you know someone who lives in District 5 who would might be interested in serving on the Menlo Park City Council?

There currently is a vacancy for a City Council seat in District 5, due to the election of Councilmember Ray Mueller to San Mateo County Supervisors. The appointee will serve the remaining term which runs until December 2024.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

A registered voter who lives in District 5 — click here for an interactive city council district lookup

Over 18 years of age

Committed to attending scheduled meetings.

The application period will be open through Dec. 20, 2022. All applications must be received by the City Clerk no later than 5:00 pm. Completed applications will be accepted through the online application portal, email Judi Herren or by dropping off at the city clerk’s office, City Hall 2nd floor, 701 Laurel St. If you would like a hard copy, contact City Clerk, Judi Herren.

The City Council will interview applicants and make an appointment at a special meeting scheduled for 6:00 pm, Dec. 21, 2022. For more information on the interview process, click to continue.

InMenlo file photo of Sharon Park in District Five (c) 2018