Kepler’s holiday party returns on December 11

After a three year hiatus, Kepler’s annual holiday party returns on Sunday, December 11, from 2:00-5:00 pm at the bookstore — a way of thanking its loyal customers and supporters.

Active Kepler’s members will receive an additional 10% off on all purchases made all day on December 11. Booksellers and buyers will be available to help you select the perfect books for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Plus, the Kepler’s team will be out in force to let you know about all the exciting goings-on we have planned for 2023.

Community volunteers will be standing by to wrap your gifts while you enjoy some cider and sweets. Please RSVP.

Then on Saturday, 12/17 from 11:30 am-2:30 pm Santa’s sleigh is stopping at the book store. Admission is free but advance RSVPs are encouraged. The option to purchase a wrapped book in advance for Santa to gift to your attendee is available. You may also purchase a wrapped book for Santa to donate locally. Please RSVP here!

Photo of Kepler’s by Robb Most (c) 2022