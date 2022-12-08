Outgoing MPCSD superintendent moves on to his next venture in January

Outgoing Menlo Park City School District superintendent Erik Burmeister is first to admit that he wasn’t sure what he was going to do next when he decided to take a break from what he characterizes as an “all consuming job.”

“I sat down with a lot of people and talked to more over the phone,” he said. “I really wanted to explore how I best I could apply my skills to the youth-serving space throughout the state of California.”

He’s made up his mind with the founding of a non-profit called Solutionary Advisors focusing on the K-8 space which will formally launch on January 3.

“My hope is that I will do it for a time and see what kind of impact I can make,” Erik said. “It may be what I do for the rest of my life. Or a time in transition for whatever I do next. I’m a learner at heart and now is the right time for this.”

He continued: “The space is in need of a transformation but that transformation can not come from that the outside; it must come from the inside.

“It’s not a shiny silver bullet. The goal is to empower parents and educators to reimagine education for the needs of modern kids and modern families and modern communities.

“The teaching profession is being challenged like never before. Communities have to double down on the support, development, and compensation of their educator workforce.”

Erik has been in the district for 10 1/2 years, first as Hillview principal, them assistant superintendent before taking on his current role in July 2017.

Asked how the pandemic may have affected his decision, Erik replied: “I’m certainly not leaving because of the stress of the pandemic, although it was an accelerating factor to my decision.

“It was also about being a parent of school age children. If I didn’t make the decision while they were still young, I was going to miss out on pieces of their life. I’m looking forward to being a Dad who happens to have a job rather than a superintendent who happens to have kids.”

Of one thing he is certain: “When I leave, the work we started will continue.”