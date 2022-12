Belle Haven Community Health Fair set for December 11

Take advantage of free health screenings and family activities on Sunday, December 11, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Ivy Plaza (415 Ivy Dr.) in Menlo Park.

Flu and Covid vaccines ages 3 and up. For the new bivalent booster — okay if two months after the last COVID-19 dose (primary or booster) or 3 months after recovering from COVID-19.

Free food and music!