Kitka makes its annual appearance at St. Bede’s on December 11

Women’s vocal ensemble Kitka will appear at St. Bede’s Church (2650 Sand Hill Road) in Menlo Park at 4:00 pm on Sunday, December 11 as part of the group’s Wintersongs tour. Advance tickets are priced between $25 and $50 and may be purchased online at Kitka.org/events.

The theme of this year’s program is Shchedry Vechir, a common refrain in Ukrainian winter holiday carols that translates into English as “a generous evening.” In addition to offering an abundant feast of songs, these concerts will serve to raise awareness of, and funds for, several organizations providing critical humanitarian aid to victims of the war in Ukraine.

“Through the sharing of songs and opportunities to provide assistance, we hope our voices can, in some small way, contribute to the protection and renewal of Ukrainian culture,” said Kitka’s Executive Artistic Director Shira Cion.

“For more than two decades, Kitka’s annual Wintersongs concerts have explored seasonal songs from across Eastern Europe that summon the return of light and hope in times of difficulty and darkness,” she added. “This year, we feel compelled to raise our voices in solidarity with Ukraine by highlighting Ukrainian seasonal music as the centerpiece of our program.”

In addition to Cion, Kitka’s 2022 Wintersongs ensemble includes Wintersongs Music Co-Directors Kelly Atkins and Janet Kutulas, Stacey Barnett, Barbara Byers, Erin Lashnits Herman, Hannah Levy, Maclovia Quintanaand Katya Schoenberg.