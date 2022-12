More rain falls on Menlo Park on Thursday

InMenlo weather watcher recorded 0.04″ in is digital rain gauge on Thursday, December 8. That brings the season-to-date to 4.80″.

The year-to-date total on December 9, 2021 was 5.99″.

Knowing we had a propensity for shadowy things, Menlo Park resident Robin Tobias emailed this photo of a leaf with a long lat Fall shadow taken on a morning walk.

Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2022