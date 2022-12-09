Taste of the Mountains wine walk in Menlo Park is a success

The rain last Saturday did not put a damper on attendance on the Taste of the Mountains wine walk with benefits the Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation.

Carrie Chen, Executive Director of the MPAEF reports that there were 232 tickets sold, “the most in the history of this event in Menlo Park.” That netted $7,618 for the Foundation which funds programs in the Menlo Park City School District. In addition, another $3,500 was paid by the event’s sponsors for a total of $11,118 to the Foundation.

Attendees enjoyed wines from small, local boutique wineries of the Santa Cruz Mountains poured in tasting locations up and down Santa Cruz Avenue.

Pictured too is Neely Wine at Pedego.

Photos by Alex Beltramo (c) 2022