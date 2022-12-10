NorCal Bats will be at Belle Haven library branch on December 11

Meet live bats, and learn about the importance of bats in the environment and the truth about some of the harmful myths and fears surrounding these unique animals on Sunday, December 11, from 11:00 am to noon at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Dr.)

NorCalBats is dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of bats throughout Northern California. The organization is also committed to public education regarding the environmental benefits of bats, and dispelling fears and myths that lead to the death of roosts and colonies. Located in the Sacramento Valley, trained volunteers care for injured and orphaned bats throughout the valley and surrounding foothills.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.