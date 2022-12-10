Spotted: Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Stanford Park Hotel
Santa and Mrs. Claus put in an appearance today at the Stanford Park Hotel in Menlo Park.
Guest Chris Wallace snapped this photo of one happy youngster.
Photo by Chris Wallace (c) 2022
