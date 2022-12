Wow – that was some rain storm in Menlo Park

If you got out to walk your dog around 9:00 this morning, you were all right. One hour later the downpour that continued through mid-afternoon began.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recorded a whopping 2.19″ in his digital gauge as of 4:00 today. That brings the year-to-date to 5.32″, just shy of the 5.99″ that fell last year at this date.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2021