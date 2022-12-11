Menlo Park Library launches Global Language Storytime series

Menlo Park Library is launching a new storytime offering: Global Language Storytime, a monthly event on the second Tuesday featuring a different language at each session.

The program launches Tuesday, December 13 at 3:30 p.m. with a Mandarin-immersion storytime provided by Early Start Music’s Kids Go Mandarin program. The session will feature singing, dancing, and movement for children aged 2–6 and their adults and take place at the main Library, 800 Alma Street.

Subsequent sessions in the library’s Global Language Storytime Series will include a Filipino Bilingual session in January, and a Japanese immersion program in February, each featuring different guest storytime providers.

Menlo Park Library offers its own home-grown early-learning storytimes Thursdays through Saturdays. No registration is necessary for any of these free programs. Times and locations are on the online calendar at https://menlopark.gov/programs.

Photo courtesy of Early Start Music