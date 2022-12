Rain — torrential at times — falls on Menlo Park

The rain continued all day and into the evening on Saturday with the total measuring 3.02″ according to InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital rain gauge.

There was another 0.82″ as of 4:30 today, bringing the year-to-date total to a robust 8.64″, leap frogging over last year’s 5.99″ on this date.

That day long rain got San Francisquito Creek moving swiftly.

Photo by Dennis Nugent (c) 2022