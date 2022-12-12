Freddy Clark’s Wobbly World band at Guild Theatre on December 14

Freddy Clark from Menlo Park brings his Wobbly World band, made up of an international cast of musicians, to the Guild Theatre on Wednesday, December 14 for a hometown show.

Expains Freddy: “We believe in the power of collaboration, unity, and equality and live and breathe it in our daily lives. We are musicians and singers from Cuba, Morocco, Peru, Palestine, Lebanon, Bolivia, India, Vietnam & the United States.

“Geographical, cultural, and individual distances collapse in the face of our uniquely human desire to move and be moved by sound. The freedom to enjoy music without borders, politics, race, gender, religion, and prejudice allows us to understand the true essence of one another.

“We bring our experiences, languages, traditions, and instruments to a musical partnership that defies simple description and exists in perfect harmony.”

Note: This is an all ages event; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of Wobbly World