Menlo Park resident Dana Shields conducting toy drive for Belle Haven Elementary

Menlo Park resident Dana Shields, who is a volunteer teacher at Belle Haven Elementary, has launched a toy drive with the goal of collecting 360 brand new, unwrapped toys by Monday, December 19.

She explains: “43% of my students are homeless. 90% are from low-income families. 47% are English language learners.”

People can drop the toys off on Dana’s front porch at 1231 Woodland Avenue, Menlo Park.

Ages K – 5th; toy prices: $20-$30. Toy favorites: Legos. Knex. Trucks. Cars. Hotwheels Cars. Dolls. Barbies. Stuffed Animals. Friendship Bracelet Kits. Fun or Fuzzy Indoor Sleeping Bags. Playsets for Tea Parties, Veterinarians Kits, Chefs Kits etc., Balls.

For the classrooms: Educational Board games (especially those that help with math), Science Kits, Books.

No battery powered toys. $25 Target gift cards and cash ok; no Venmo, PayPal or personal checks.

Photo courtesy of Dana Shields showing toys collected in the 2019 drive