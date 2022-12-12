Principles of modern photographer is topic on December 14

Pro photographer Joan Sparks will help you improve your photo game, with careful thought given to each image including design elements and shoot locations, and covering a broad range of photography including wildlife, sports, landscapes and macro.

Learn about composition, rule of thirds, natural frames, light, color, timing and storytelling at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street) on Wednesday, December 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

This free program received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.