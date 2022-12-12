Spotted: Ayesha and Stephen Curry at 10th annual Christmas with the Currys

Atherton resident Ayesha and Stephen Curry host Eat. Learn. Play.’s 10th annual Christmas with the Currys on Sunday, December 11 where among other activities, they handed out books.

The Winter Wonderland celebration helped 500 Oakland children and families, totaling around 2,000 individuals who are in need this holiday season.

Pictured left to right are Marty Ardron, Steph, Ryan Carson Curry, Chris Helfrich, Ayesha and Carrie Owen Plietz at The Bridge Yard in Oakland.

Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play (c) 2022